The tourism and Civil Aviation Department organised a viewing of a virtual launch ceremony of various central projects today in the conference hall of Paryatan Bhawan, Tadong.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India unveiled a slew of 53 development projects worth 6,400 crore rupees, virtually from Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium.

As part of the Ministry of Tourism’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) schemes, two experiences in Sikkim namely Gangtok Cultural Village at Namli, Gangtok and Eco-Wellness Experience at Yuksom Cluster, Gyalshing were earmarked for the launch.

BS Panth, Minister, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department (T&CAD) graced the occasion accompanied by YT Lepcha, Area MLA-cum-Advisor, T&CAD, Lukendra Rasaily, Chairman, Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), CS Rao, Principal Secretary, T&CAD, Prakash Chhetri, Principal Chief Engineer (PCE)-cum-Secretary, T&CAD, Neeraj Pradhan, PCE, T&CAD, and other senior officers of the department, Nodal Officers of the projects from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, State Project Director, Project Development and Management Consultant (PDMC) team, officers and staff of the department, students, tourism stakeholders and representatives from TAAS, SAATO, SUTO and other organisations, were present to witness the launch programme.

Prior to the commencement of the central launch programme, PDMC team from IPE Global led by Team Leader Vijay Matange made a video presentation of the two projects in Sikkim.

Situated 13 km away from Gangtok, Namli Cultural Village will be constructed on 4.5 acres of land to showcase Sikkim’s diverse communities through cultural hut, an Organic Haat, a Flora Fantasy Zone, a Zen Garden, a riverside walkway, and a kids' play area.

The Eco-Wellness Experience in Yuksom will feature village gateway beautification, market street improvement, an Art & Insight Center, Kathok Lake beautification, a Himalayan Wellness Center, and a Kanchendzonga National Park Trek Gateway.

Both the projects are designed to enhance the overall tourism experience and promote the local culture, history, and traditions of Sikkim, it was informed.

CS Rao, Principal Secretary, T&CAD, in his brief address informed that these projects are to be implemented within two years and calling it a ‘golden opportunity’ for development of Sikkim tourism, he said “the two projects symbolise celebration of Sikkim’s vibrant communities, focusing on sustainable development and local tourism.”

He further informed that sanction letters of Rs 22.59 crore for Namli Cultural Village, Gangtok and Rs 16.12 crore for Eco-Wellness Experience, Yuksom, Gyalshing are being released today. Further, proposals for development of six more projects under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 in both the destinations will be submitted in due course of time.

CS Rao also informed that proposals of projects under Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme for development of Kabi (Spiritual Tourism) and Gnathang (Vibrant Village Programme) have been shortlisted for further consideration by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

CS Rao welcomed Mr S Kumar, Assistant Director and Mr R Verma, Under Secretary, Ministry of Tourism who are the Nodal Officers for the Namli and Yuksom projects, nominated by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India for coordination of physical function at the project sites.

The virtual launch ceremony saw the Prime Minister inaugurating initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in Jammu and Kashmir. He launched nationwide projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1,400 crore under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ and ‘PRASHAD,’ including a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

While participating in the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme in Srinagar, the Prime Minister, also announced tourist destinations selected under the CBDD scheme. Mr Narendra Modi also distributed appointment letters to newly recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir, interacted with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs and addressed the nation.

Earlier in the pre-launch programme, Mr Prakash Chhetri, Principal Chief Engineer (PCE)-cum-Secretary, T&CAD delivered the welcome address, while Mr Neeraj Pradhan, PCE, T&CAD proposed the vote of thanks post virtual launch.