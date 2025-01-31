Two tribal representatives from Sikkim, Dorjee Sherpa Pinasa and Jhongmu Bhutia, took part in the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Invited by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, they joined delegates from across the country in a ten-day official visit that included key interactions with national leaders.

A highlight of their visit was a special interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence. They also attended a cultural program at Rashtrapati Bhawan, where they met President Droupadi Murmu in the Central Hall.

Beyond these engagements, Pinasa and Bhutia connected with tribal representatives from different states, exchanging ideas and learning about India's diverse tribal cultures. The experience fostered unity and highlighted the cultural richness of India’s tribal communities.

The representatives were accompanied by Sonam Ongchen Bhutia, Assistant Director from the TRI Division, Social Welfare Department, Government of Sikkim.

Expressing their gratitude, they thanked the Prime Minister, President, and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for the opportunity. They also acknowledged the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for their hospitality during the visit.