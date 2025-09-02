Sikkim’s tribal status demand: Bhutia association urges sensible approach

Amid ongoing discussions over the inclusion of 12 left-out communities of Sikkim in the Union list of Scheduled Tribes, the All Sikkimese Bhutia Association (ASBA) appealed for calm and responsible behaviour.

In a press statement issued on September 2, the association emphasised that communal harmony has always been the foundation of Sikkim’s identity and must be protected at all costs.

The association expressed disappointment over remarks made by Shri Ganesh Rai, President of the Citizen Action Party (CAP), which it described as “unfortunate and irresponsible.” According to ASBA, such statements at this crucial stage risk derailing the united efforts of communities working toward the common goal of securing Scheduled Tribe status for the remaining 12 communities in the state.

“The recent irresponsible statement of Mr. Ganesh Rai is not becoming of a leader of his personage and the political party that he tries to project as pro-Sikkimese,” the press release noted. The association urged all stakeholders, including political parties, to show maturity and sensitivity, stressing that the issue was too important to be clouded by political differences.

ASBA also extended its solidarity with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and the 12 communities fighting for recognition. It underscored the importance of research, understanding, and collective responsibility in pursuing the demand. “One must put in-depth research and understanding so that our collective approach is beneficial towards accomplishing our common aspirations,” the statement read.

The question of Scheduled Tribe status for these communities has been a long-standing demand in Sikkim, with several groups pushing for inclusion in the central list for years. Recently, the movement has gained new momentum, with renewed discussions at both state and central levels.

Political observers in Gangtok believe that the issue has now entered a decisive stage. Many feel that unity among Sikkim’s different social and political groups will be key to achieving the desired outcome. Any division or provocative remarks, they warn, could weaken the case.

The association also reminded people that Sikkim’s progress has always been rooted in communal harmony. “This greatest asset of ours must be maintained at all costs,” the release stated, highlighting the need to keep social peace intact while pursuing political and community goals.

The Scheduled Tribe status issue has become a matter of identity, rights, and recognition for many Sikkimese. For the 12 left-out communities, it is also about equal access to opportunities, representation, and protection under India’s constitutional framework. Leaders and activists have often pointed out that these communities share cultural, social, and economic similarities with other groups already listed as Scheduled Tribes.