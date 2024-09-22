Sikkim's taekwondo player, Master Trilok Subba has been selected to represent India in the World Taekwondo Championship 2024, scheduled to take place in Hong Kong from November 30 to December 4.



Subba will compete in the Master Male Poomsae Team event alongside teammates Rajesh Khelari (Maharashtra) and Laxmi Narayan Das (West Bengal).



This achievement comes on the heels of Subba's impressive performance in the Champion of Champions (COC) 2024, organized by India Taekwondo (IT) in Nasik, Maharashtra, where he clinched the gold medal in the Individual Poomsae event, defeating eight opponents from various states.



"I'm working tirelessly, training three times a day at MCM Dojang, to make Sikkim and India proud in the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championship 2024," Subba expressed.



Subba and Khelari will undergo a final selection trial at the end of the India camp for the Individual Poomsae event, with the winner representing India in the Master Category.

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