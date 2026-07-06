Sikkim’s Tshering Choden scales Europe’s highest peak, advances Seven Summits mission

Sikkim mountaineer Tshering Choden has successfully climbed Mount Elbrus (5,642 metres), the highest peak in Europe, adding another milestone to her bid to complete the prestigious Seven Summits challenge.

According to the Sikkim Mountaineering Association, Choden reached the summit at around 7.30 am local time on Sunday.

The ascent marks her second successful climb in the Seven Summits challenge, which requires mountaineers to scale the highest peak on each of the seven continents. She had earlier summited Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain, in August 2025.

With two of the seven peaks now completed, Choden has moved a step closer to joining the select group of climbers who have finished one of the world's most demanding mountaineering challenges.

The association said the achievement highlights Choden’s perseverance and endurance in high-altitude climbing and is expected to encourage more aspiring mountaineers from Sikkim and across the country to pursue adventure sports.