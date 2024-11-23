Sikkim, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, has once again transformed into a winter wonderland with the state receiving the first snowfall of the season.

The popular tourist destination Tsomgo Lake, and the picturesque Gnathang Valley, known for its serene beauty, have received fresh layers of snow, captivating both locals and travelers.

This fresh spell of snowfall has enhanced the state’s allure, drawing an influx of tourists eager to witness the snowy landscapes and indulge in winter activities.

Local authorities have advised travelers to prepare for the chilly conditions while ensuring safety measures are adhered to during their visit.

Also read: Restaurant near Guwahati serves 'beef' in chicken biryani, stirs controversy