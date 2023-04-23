Sikkim’s Tsomgo Lake looked straight out of a fairy tale, covered in complete white marvel, attracting tourists to this hill paradise in Northeast after pics of the region went viral on social media.

The state received heavy snowfall on April 23 with roads leading to Tsomgo Lake, Baba Mandir and Nathula temporarily blocked.

The district administration is issuing permits to the tourists only upto 15th Mile citing safety concerns following the avalanche that caused the death of 7 including one child.

It needs mention here, seven tourists were killed and 13 others injured and admitted to hospital after a massive avalanche swept away as many as 20 tourists who were playing in heaps of snow at the 13th mile along the JN Road which leads to Sikkim's Nathu La (Indo-China border ) area on April 4 morning at around 11 am.

As per the DC Gangtok Tushar G Nikhare, IAS, among the seven deceased 3 were from Nepal, 2 from Uttar Pradesh and 2 from West Bengal.

Also read : Sikkim Avalanche: Death toll rises to 7, PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives