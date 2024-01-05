Sikkim's Chief Electoral Officer, D Anandan, announced on January 5 that the state now boasts a total of 462,456 voters as of January 1, 2024. This marks a noteworthy increase of 4,050 voters from the previously published draft roll, reflecting a 0.88 per cent net growth.

Breaking down the numbers, the Chief Electoral Officer reported that during the special summary revision, 13,716 new voters were added, while 9,666 names were deleted, either due to deaths or individuals permanently relocating from Sikkim. The final roll now comprises 232,117 male voters, 230,334 female voters and a historic inclusion of five transgender voters.

Addressing the media, D Anandan highlighted the success of a dedicated drive to enroll persons with disabilities (PwD) in the electoral process. The state's efforts involved collaborating with the Women and Child Welfare Department, providing district collectors with a comprehensive database and contact list. Booth Level Officers (BLO) were then deployed to visit the homes of PwD individuals who may face challenges visiting registration offices.

The special initiative resulted in a increase, with 3,856 disabled voters now officially registered in the voter list of Sikkim as of January 1, 2024. Encouraging further participation, D Anandan urged citizens to assist in identifying eligible persons with disabilities who may not have registered, emphasizing the importance of their inclusion in the democratic process.