West Point Senior Secondary School in Gangtok has etched its name in history by clinching the National Championship in the Girls’ Brass Band Category.





Competing at the prestigious Nation Band Competition held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, the girls’ band showcased a stunning performance that brought immense pride to the state of Sikkim.



The victory is a remarkable milestone for the Girls’ Brass Band, which was established in 2024. In just a short span, the band has risen to national prominence, reflecting exceptional dedication, discipline, and musical talent.





The team’s success is attributed to the relentless efforts of their mentors, Deepak Dhakal, Kishan Sir and Nitesh Thapa, whose expert guidance and commitment have shaped the band into a formidable force.



This achievement follows the Boys’ Brass Band’s triumph in January 2024, when they also secured the national title.





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