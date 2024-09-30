Rinchenpong native, Bindhya Subba, becomes the first yoga judge from Sikkim to officiate at a national-level competition.

A remarkable journey from a small town in Sikkim to the national stage has been etched by Bindhya Subba, a dedicated yoga practitioner and trainer. With a wealth of experience and a passion for the practice, Subba has not only shaped the future of yoga in Sikkim but has also made a significant impact at the national level.

A certified yoga professional with over 500 hours of teacher training certifications, Subba has been instrumental in nurturing young yogis in Sikkim. Her expertise has led to numerous gold medals for her students at the National Yoga Olympiad. Beyond training, Subba has also played a crucial role in promoting yoga education in schools across the state.

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Her achievements extend beyond Sikkim. Subba has served as a yoga judge at both district and state levels, and has even coached Sikkim participants at the Khelo India Youth Games. In a recent milestone, she topped the category of both "time judge" and "evaluation judge" at the National Yogasana Judge Training Program.

She has become the first yoga judge from Sikkim to officiate at a National Level Yoga Competition, held in Chattisgarh. This achievement not only highlights her expertise but also paves the way for future generations of yoga practitioners from Sikkim to make their mark on the national stage.