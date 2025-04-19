Sikkim’s under-14 cricket team is all set to shine at the first-ever North East Little Masters Trophy 2025, which began with a grand ceremony in Guwahati on April 18, 2025.

Organised by the Assam Cricket Association, this tournament is a big opportunity for Sikkim’s young players to show their talent and compete with teams from seven other North Eastern states.

Held at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, the 40-over competition includes Sikkim in Group B alongside Tripura, Manipur, and Nagaland. The platform will help Sikkim’s budding cricketers gain valuable experience, improve their skills, and build sportsmanship.

The event, attended by top cricket officials like BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, highlights the growing focus on grassroots cricket in the region.

This inaugural tournament, organized by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), has generated immense excitement, not only for its competitive nature but also for its role in promoting grassroots cricket in the North Eastern states of India.

The NE Little Masters Trophy 2025 is set to serve as a platform for young cricketers from across the region to showcase their talent, gain valuable match experience, and nurture the spirit of sportsmanship.

The opening ceremony was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Devajit Saikia, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who attended as the Chief Guest. Other notable guests included M.K.J. Majumdar, a Member of the BCCI Apex Council, who served as the Guest of Honour, alongside ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar, Tournament Director Romen Dutta, Vice President Rajdeep Oja and Treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa. The event also saw representatives from various North Eastern State Cricket Associations, District Sports Associations and several distinguished individuals.

The NE Little Masters Trophy 2025 has brought together eight teams, each representing one of the North Eastern states. The tournament follows a competitive 40-over format, and the participating teams are divided into two groups:

Group A: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram

Group B: Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland

With the matches scheduled across two venues in Guwahati, the grand finale will be held on April 30, 2025, at the ACA Cricket Academy Ground in Amingaon, North Guwahati.

In his speech, BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed his pride in the initiative, congratulating the North Eastern cricket associations for organizing this landmark event. He highlighted the importance of tournaments like the NE Little Masters Trophy in identifying young cricketing talent and providing them with the exposure needed to develop their skills further. He also extended his best wishes to all participating teams.

BCCI Apex Council Member M.K.J. Majumdar spoke on how such events are crucial in shaping the future of cricket in the Northeast. He said, "This tournament represents a crucial step in fostering cricketing talent in the region."

The vision behind the tournament was also strongly supported by ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar, who said, "The NE Little Masters Trophy is a visionary step towards strengthening the grassroots cricketing structure in the region. We believe that this platform will not only help in discovering young talent from the Northeast but also provide them with the right exposure to grow and excel in the sport."