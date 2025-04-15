The concluding day of the International Youth Conclave for Tourism Development at Sikkim's Yangang ended on a high note, marking a significant milestone in the state's journey towards sustainable tourism and youth empowerment.

The second session of the final day witnessed vibrant participation, insightful deliberations, and a rich cultural exchange that reflected the spirit of unity and collaboration.

The event was graced by Education Minister Raju Basnet as the chief guest. Among other distinguished attendees were Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa; Advisors Satish Chandra Rai and Tenzing N. Lamtha; Political Secretary to the chief minister Bikash Basnet; Agriculture Secretary Jigme Dorjee Bhutia; and several government officials, social workers, and community leaders.

Delegates from 17 states, four Union Territories, and three foreign nations also attended, making the conclave truly international in scope.

Bikash Basnet, the Chief Coordinator and Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), stated that the conclave was a resounding success, thanks to the collaborative spirit of all stakeholders. He emphasized how the event fostered meaningful exchanges of ideas, cultural understanding, and new visions for local tourism development.

Participants expressed deep appreciation for the warmth and hospitality of the Sikkimese people and praised the leadership of Chief Minister Golay for promoting youth-centric and tourism-driven initiatives. The event also served as a tribute to the 50th year of Sikkim’s statehood, aligning itself with the broader developmental vision of the state.

Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, who is also the Chief Patron of the Yuva Tourism Development Committee (YTDC), extended her gratitude to Chief Minister Golay for his mentorship. She highlighted several initiatives held during the conclave including mental health awareness sessions, academic presentations by Sikkim University, entrepreneurship talks by “Sikkim Inspires,” and the active involvement of local youth and artisans.

In his address, Minister Raju Basnet spoke about the ongoing transformation of Yangang under the present government. He shared that key projects like the operationalization of Sikkim University’s Yangang campus and the construction of the Skywalk at Bhaleydhunga are no longer distant dreams. He urged the youth to harness the potential of tourism as a long-term livelihood option in a region naturally endowed with scenic beauty and rich heritage.