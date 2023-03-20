First flush tea leaves are being plucked at Temi Tea Estate (Organic tea Garden) from March 20 onwards.

The first flush of Temi tea is popular for its exquisite flavour, unique taste and Orange flowery Liquor, all these unique characteristics make Temi Tea a speciality Tea among Tea Connoisseurs around the World.

First Flush Tea is very rich in antioxidants and alkaloids which are very beneficial for health, especially anti-ageing & anti-inflammatory properties.

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Temi Tea is known for its premium Orthodox Black Tea and Temi Tea is mostly exported to Germany, the UK, the USA, Canada, France, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China and Thailand.

Temi Tea is also popularly known for its anti-inflammatory activities which are already proven through scientific research and published in popular US journals.

Temi Tea also added a feather to its cap by obtaining GI Tag from the National Biodiversity Authority of India, Government of India which will ensure the authenticity of Temi Tea and boost Temi Tea marketing.

Production target of 100,000 kg set for the year and better price and revenue expected in the current cropping season.

The export market is targeted for more revenue realization, and the management of Temi Tea Estate is committed to promoting the export market for Temi Tea.