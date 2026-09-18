Siliguri-Gangtok travel time to fall from 4 hours to 90 minutes: Sikkim Minister

Sikkim Minister N.B. Dahal has outlined a series of road, bridge and highway projects underway across the state, including a major connectivity push that is expected to reduce travel time between Siliguri and Gangtok from around four hours to about 90 minutes once key projects are completed.

Addressing a press conference, Dahal highlighted ongoing infrastructure works while responding to criticism from the Opposition over the condition of roads in the state. He said the government was continuing with development projects covering roads, drainage systems, bridges and highways.

Among the projects highlighted was the planned upgradation of the Adampul-Jhakri Falls road and drainage system. Dahal said the tender process has been completed and that the project is being taken up with an emphasis on quality, with completion targeted for March 2027. A permanent RCC bridge has also been constructed near the hospital and adjoining areas around Jhakri Falls, he said.

The Minister said 572 km of roads sanctioned following monsoon-related damage will be constructed using Mastic Asphalt technology, with a sanctioned amount of ₹546 crore. According to Dahal, the newly constructed roads are expected to have a seven-year lifespan, with the same contractor responsible for maintenance during that period.

Dahal also highlighted bridge reconstruction, saying around 10 to 12 bridges were washed away over the past two years due to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) events.

He said the Sirwani Bridge is expected to be completed within two years, while the Nayabazar-Singla Bridge is also being taken up under the Asian Development Bank project.

On NH10, Dahal clarified that the highway comes under the jurisdiction of the West Bengal government and NHIDCL, rather than the Sikkim government.

The major connectivity proposal involves the Melli-Singtam stretch of NH-210. Dahal said that once this stretch is completed along with the Sevoke-Melli four-lane project, the travel time between Siliguri and Gangtok could come down to approximately one and a half hours, compared with the present travel time of around four hours.

The Melli-Singtam section of NH-210 was formally brought under NHIDCL through a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notification issued in June 2025. The notified stretch begins near the Melli Teesta Bridge and connects Melli Bazar, Mamring and Samardong before terminating near Singtam.

NHIDCL subsequently floated a request for proposal in 2026 for consultancy services related to preparation of the Detailed Project Report and pre-construction activities for the Melli-Singtam section. The project has been classified as a hilly mountainous highway assignment, with the tentative project cost stated at over ₹1,000 crore, excluding GST and land costs.

The proposed highway and associated projects are expected to significantly strengthen connectivity between Siliguri and Gangtok, while improving access to southern and western parts of Sikkim.