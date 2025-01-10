Jacob Khaling, the Political Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, on January 10 held a meeting with the Police Commissioner of the state to address issues affecting Sikkim and the hill regions.

The discussion centered on an extortion case involving a Sikkimese driver (chalak) at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) last week.

The Police Commissioner said that an in-depth investigation has been initiated under the supervision of a senior officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP).

He assured justice for the victim and said that the safety of individuals from Sikkim and the hill regions remains a top priority.

The meeting was held in response to a passenger vehicle driver from Sikkim being harassed by two unidentified individuals in Siliguri, West Bengal, while he was waiting to pick up a guest.

The incident took place near Tirupati Lodge Private Limited.

The driver, assigned to collect a guest, was approached by the two men who demanded a ride even though the guest had not arrived. The driver recorded the altercation on his mobile phone, showing him explaining the situation.

The two men were described as aggressive and unruly, reportedly using foul language and attempting to intimidate him.