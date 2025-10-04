Singtam murder case: Two arrested after govt employee dies in bazaar brawl

Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of 39-year-old government employee Dinesh Pradhan, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a violent altercation at Lall Bazaar on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred around 7 PM when Pradhan became embroiled in a dispute with the accused, Ishlam Sheikh and Jalal Sheikh, both meat shop owners in Singtam. The quarrel turned violent, leaving Pradhan critically injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died during treatment.

A case of murder has been registered against the duo under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both have been taken into custody.

A forensic team from Gangtok has since examined the scene, collecting evidence as part of the ongoing probe. Officials said further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal clash.

The killing triggered anger in the local community, with shopkeepers in Singtam Bazar partially shutting down in solidarity with the victim. Suresh Tamang, President of Singtam Nagar Panchayat, expressed condolences and assured residents of a fair and thorough investigation.

The Sikkim Newar Guthi also condemned the killing, demanding a comprehensive inquiry to ensure justice for Pradhan.