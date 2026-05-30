SIR exercise begins in Sikkim; BLOs start door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls commenced across Sikkim on Saturday, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) beginning door-to-door visits to distribute enumeration forms to voters.

Chief Electoral Officer Raj Kumar Yadav said the enumeration phase of the exercise started across the state and will continue until June 28.

As part of the revision process, BLOs are visiting households to distribute forms and collect updated information from electors to ensure the electoral rolls remain accurate and up to date.

According to the CEO, around 24,482 electors had received enumeration forms by 4 pm on Saturday, accounting for approximately 5.2 per cent of the state's electorate. He noted that data from all BLOs was still being compiled and uploaded, and the actual number of forms distributed was likely to be higher.

Yadav said the Special Intensive Revision is an important exercise aimed at strengthening the integrity of electoral rolls and ensuring that all eligible citizens are properly enrolled as voters.

He added that district election officers and electoral registration officers have been instructed to closely monitor the process and ensure its smooth implementation across the state.

The CEO appealed to residents to cooperate with BLOs and complete the enumeration process within the stipulated period to help maintain a free, fair and inclusive electoral system.

