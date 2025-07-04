'Sitare Zameen Par' lights up the screen for Divyangjan in Sikkim

A heartwarming movie night unfolded at Vajra Cinema Hall on July 3, where 30 Divyangjan individuals and their families gathered for a special screening of Sitare Zameen Par, the Aamir Khan-starrer that continues to resonate deeply with audiences.

The event was hosted by the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC-Sikkim), in collaboration with Vajra Hall. The goal? More than just entertainment — a chance for the audience to see themselves reflected on screen.

Known for its moving portrayal of a differently-abled child navigating challenges in school and at home, the film struck a chord with viewers. Laughter, tears, and quiet reflection filled the hall as scenes unfolded that many found relatable.

Pushpanjali Gupta, Director of CRC-Sikkim, shared what made this screening special: “The main idea behind the screening was for the Divyangjan to relate to the movie and feel inspired. The film left an emotional message for all of us — to keep trying, keep believing in our children, and never give up.”

Parents, guardians, and CRC staff who accompanied the attendees described the event as a much-needed dose of encouragement and empathy. For many, it was more than a movie — it was a reminder of the strength and potential in every child, regardless of ability.

The evening wrapped up with smiles, conversations, and a renewed sense of purpose, proving once again that stories can spark powerful change.