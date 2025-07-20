Sixth batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Sikkim's Nathula Pass flagged off

The sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Sikkim's Nathula Pass continues to progress, with the sixth batch of pilgrims officially flagged off on July 20.

Senior officials from the Sikkim administration and central agencies were present to mark the ceremonial send-off as the pilgrims commenced their journey towards the Tibetan Autonomous Region.

This year’s pilgrimage route via Nathula has seen efficient coordination and peaceful passage. So far, four batches have successfully completed the yatra, while the fifth group is currently returning to Gangtok after their darshan. A total of ten batches are scheduled to undertake the yatra this season, with four more yet to depart in the coming weeks.

Each group of pilgrims is accompanied by a dedicated support team comprising a medical doctor, a cook, and a liaison officer to ensure safety, nutrition, and communication. Prior to beginning the high-altitude journey, all yatris undergo a mandatory 4 to 5-day acclimatisation process at various locations in Sikkim to prepare for the physically demanding terrain.

The Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), BSNL, and the Sikkim government have been working together to make the yatra smooth and comfortable.

From medical assistance and road safety to communication and logistics, the joint effort ensures that pilgrims from across the country can undertake the spiritually significant journey with minimal hardship.