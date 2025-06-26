Skeletal remains of missing Sikkim school teacher found in Bengal after 7 months

In a tragic and chilling turn in a months-long missing person case, the skeletal remains suspected to be of Passang Doma Sherpa—a government school teacher from Sikkim’s Namchi district—were recovered on Thursday from a house she owned in Siliguri, West Bengal.

Sherpa, who taught Nepali at a government school, had been reported missing on August 7, 2024. Her family had lodged a formal missing complaint at Namchi Police Station, prompting a joint investigation by the Sikkim and West Bengal police.

Speaking to the media, Namchi Superintendent of Police (SP) Karma Gyamtso Bhutia said that skeletal remains were found in a locked bedroom of a house in the Devidanga locality of Siliguri, around 100 km from Namchi. The house, located in an isolated area, was reportedly owned by the missing teacher.

"The door was locked from outside. We had to break it open to enter, and inside, we discovered a skeleton in the bedroom. We believe the remains are that of Passang Doma Sherpa, though confirmation is pending," SP Bhutia stated.



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The skeletal remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and DNA profiling will be conducted to confirm the identity beyond doubt. Police sources said personal items found at the scene also suggest the deceased could be the missing teacher.

SP Bhutia added that multiple theories are being investigated, including possible abduction, confinement, or unnatural death. A forensic team has been roped in to assist with determining the exact cause of death.

“The investigation is ongoing. We are keeping all options open until we receive a conclusive forensic report,” he said.

The discovery has sent shockwaves across Namchi and Siliguri, with former students, colleagues, and residents expressing grief and demanding justice. The case has raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and the delayed discovery of her remains in a house reportedly under her ownership.

Police are now looking into Sherpa’s personal and professional history to gather more clues about what may have led to her mysterious and untimely demise.