SKM backs BJP on Women’s Reservation Act implementation during Parliament discussions

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has extended its support to the BJP during upcoming parliamentary discussions on the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act, with Sikkim’s Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba backing the proposed amendments.

The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting from April 16 to 18 has been convened to discuss amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, aimed at enabling its implementation by the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Subba, in a social media post, said he had received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the implementation of the Act.

“On behalf of SKM, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, we extend our full support to this landmark reform,” Subba said, expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for what he termed “visionary leadership” in advancing the long-pending legislation.

He added that increased participation of women in lawmaking and policymaking would have a far-reaching impact by strengthening inclusivity, improving governance, and ensuring balanced development.

“This is not just a legislative milestone, but a defining step towards a more equitable, inclusive, and empowered India,” he said.

Parliament had passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in September 2023, providing for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. However, its implementation was initially tied to the completion of the delimitation exercise based on the 2027 Census, effectively delaying enforcement until after 2034.

The proposed amendments aim to advance the timeline, allowing the reservation to come into effect from the 2029 general elections.