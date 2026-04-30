SKM finalises Mayors, Chairpersons and Nagar Panchayat Chiefs after Sikkim Urban poll sweep

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on April 30 announced its nominees for key leadership posts across urban local bodies in the state following its dominant performance in the recently concluded municipal elections.

The decisions were taken during a high-level party meeting chaired by SKM president and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, ministers, MLAs and representatives from various urban local bodies.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, SKM spokesperson Jacob Khaling said the party leadership held detailed discussions regarding the formation of new municipal bodies after the completion of the urban local body polls.

He stated that 62 SKM candidates had won the elections, adding that the tally could have risen to 63 had polling been held in Ward No. 17 of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation.

“To complete the election process and facilitate the formation of the new municipal bodies, the party has taken an immediate decision and nominations have been given accordingly,” Khaling said.

Senior SKM leader Arun Upreti later announced the final list of candidates selected for various posts in nine urban local bodies. He said the selections were made in accordance with reservation categories notified by the State Election Commission and were unanimously approved by the party leadership.

For the post of Mayor of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation, reserved for ST women candidates, Tshering Palden Bhutia was nominated. Sara Lama was selected for the Deputy Mayor’s post, reserved for unreserved women candidates.

In the Namchi Municipal Council, the Chairman’s post was given to Ganesh Rai under the OBC Central category, while Saraswati Sharma was nominated as Vice Chairman under the OBC State women category.

For the Rangpo Nagar Panchayat, Sanjeev Kumar Khatri was nominated as President, while Sanju Manger was selected as Vice President.

In the Singtam Nagar Panchayat, Mukesh Agarwal was nominated as President and Bindhya Subba as Vice President.

For the Mangan Nagar Panchayat, Tshering Doma Bhutia was chosen as President, while Norbu Rinchen Lepcha was nominated Vice President.

The party also named leaders for the Gyalshing Nagar Panchayat, with Khina Maya Tewari selected as President and Rinzing Bhutia as Vice President.

In the Nayabazar Jorethang Nagar Panchayat, Samten Moktan Tamang was nominated President, while Manjari Rai was chosen Vice President.

For the Soreng Nagar Panchayat, Dina Hangma Subba was selected as President and Dil Prasad Jogi as Vice President.

In the Pakyong Nagar Panchayat, Inchung Bhutia was nominated President, while Bhim Maya Chettri was selected Vice President.

Upreti said all nominations had been officially approved and signed by the party leadership. He added that the appointments reflected the reservation rules and decisions of the ruling SKM leadership.

Congratulating the winning candidates, he thanked voters for their support and noted that several candidates had been elected unopposed under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

He also said candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party had contested in some wards, while independent candidates secured victories in a few places.

Responding to questions on election-related matters and the DPS award issue, Upreti said all technical and procedural matters linked to the polls would be handled by the State Election Commission.

