SKM leaders denounce opposition’s “false propaganda”, reaffirm commitment to peace and law

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leaders held a high-voltage press conference in Gangtok today, slamming the opposition for spreading what they termed as “false propaganda” and defending the government’s actions in maintaining law and order.

Senior party figures Bikash Basnett, Jacob Khaling, and Sahdev Sharma jointly addressed the media, urging people not to fall prey to politically motivated misinformation aimed at disturbing Sikkim’s peace.

Amid recent controversies, the leaders strongly defended SKM Youth Wing President Lakpa Mukhtan, who has come under criticism over his alleged role in a political incident. “There is a deliberate attempt to malign Lakpa Mukhtan’s image without evidence,” said Jacob Khaling. “If anyone has proof, bring it forward. Otherwise, stop the political character assassination.”

The leaders accused the opposition of exploiting the situation to mislead the public and incite unrest. “This is not responsible politics. It is a new low in democratic conduct,” said Sahdev Sharma, demanding a public apology from the opposition for its baseless allegations.



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Khaling assured the public that there are growing public concerns around law and order and that the administration is actively addressing all issues. “Law and order are firmly under control. The police are working and investigations are proceeding as per due process,” he stated.

Defending the re-employment of retired officials, Sharma clarified that these appointments are being made based on professional merit and necessity, not political favouritism. “This is not an extension culture. We need qualified people in technical roles,” he said.

Bikash Basnett reminded the public of the SKM’s roots in peaceful revolution and its long-standing commitment to non-violence. “We overthrew a 25-year dictatorship through democratic means. Calling us goons is a disgrace to Sikkim’s democratic values,” he said.

The leaders condemned the recent trend of politicizing the bureaucracy, calling it a dangerous precedent. “Dragging bureaucrats into political mudslinging is unacceptable and harmful for governance,” said Basnett.

Calling for unity, the SKM leaders urged the people of Sikkim to stand together for peace and development. “Our party was born from struggle, and we remain committed to truth, justice, and the welfare of Sikkim,” Khaling concluded.