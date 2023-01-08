Former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Chamling said that the SKM party has “ridiculously” misused the term inclusive policy and organized forced joining.



“Inclusive policy fundamentally means a policy that “is concerned with the adequate inclusion of all parties in the process of policy design and delivery and, at the same time, with producing the outcome of inclusion”. It never, ever means making people join the ruling party. In a democratic set up, inclusive policy must include people of all political parties, religions, cultures, ethnicities and social groups in framing policy and distribution. But the ill-taught SKM leaders think that inclusive policy means “demanding the entire people join the SKM party,” he said.



Taking a dig at chief minister PS Goley, Chamling said that poor common people are forced to join the SKM party by alluring them in pretext of giving them benefits.



“What is happening in the joining programs organised by the SKM party is disturbing. There are different kinds of joining. The poor common people are forced to join the SKM party with the allurement of some welfare schemes. Youth are allured with the fake promise of jobs. The families of government employees are intimidated into joining the SKM party lest their employee family members will be transferred. The families of ad hoc, OFOJ, muster roll employees are also intimidated into joining lest the employees be sacked from their jobs. Many former SDF leaders are offered cash for joining. There are brokers involved. Each broker who brings an opposition leader to the SKM is offered 15 percent of the total amount offered to the joiners. Many retired bureaucrats, Ministers, MLAs, chairpersons, etc. have been intimidated with vigilance harassments. Many of them have been promised a waiver of the loans that they have taken from SBS. Some have been given SBS loans. There is an extremely dirty game going on behind the SKM party’s joining programs,” he said.