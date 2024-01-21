In an address at a mega public meeting held for the 23 Shyari constituency, Arun Upreti, the Secretary General of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, likened the party to an ocean where members from various political backgrounds seamlessly converge, stating the unity that binds them together.

Upreti spoke about the inclusive nature of SKM, stating, "SKM is like an ocean, where many rivers flow and unite. Members from different political parties come to SKM, but we've never differentiated among them. In SKM, we are one united force."

Highlighting the recent additions to the party, Upreti welcomed two social workers who joined SKM on this day. He expressed gratitude for their recognition of the party's accomplishments and dedication to the welfare of Sikkim.

Addressing the challenges faced during the 2019 election, Upreti recounted how some leaders maligned SKM, yet the party prevailed with the relentless efforts of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. He praised Tamang's commitment to uplifting the poor, aiding the needy, caring for patients and addressing the concerns of unemployed youth.

Looking ahead to the 2024 elections, Upreti exuded confidence predicting a sweeping victory for SKM. "In the upcoming elections, SKM will win 32 out of 32 seats in Sikkim. We welcome all who support us until the voting day, but after the results, our doors will close as we focus on the development promised to the people," he declared.

Responding to criticism about limited constituency visits by SKM MLAs, Upreti explained the need for balancing office work with field visits for developmental projects. He defended the party's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic stating the tangible development witnessed in Sikkim under SKM leadership.

Upreti contrasted the current state of development with the previous 25 years under the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government, highlighting the significant progress made in infrastructure, particularly in road construction.

The mega public meeting also saw the presence of Shyari MLA Kunga Nima Lecpcha and the State Assembly Speaker.