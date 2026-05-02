SKM’s Tshering Palden Bhutia elected Gangtok Mayor, Sara Lama named Deputy Mayor

Tshering Palden Bhutia of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) was elected Mayor of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation on May 2, while Sara Lama was elected Deputy Mayor.

Earlier in the day, the newly elected councillors of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation took oath of office and secrecy, administered by the Gangtok District Magistrate.

The municipal elections were held on April 24, with the ruling SKM securing a dominant mandate in the 21-ward civic body by winning 19 seats. Opposition parties had boycotted the elections.

Congratulating the newly elected representatives, Prem Singh Tamang said the public mandate reflects people’s trust and also brings a strong responsibility to ensure effective governance.

The Chief Minister urged the councillors to work with transparency, accountability, and a people-centric approach while addressing key urban issues, including infrastructure development, sanitation, and sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, in Namchi Municipal Council, Ganesh Rai and Saraswati Sharma were elected chairperson and vice-chairperson respectively by the newly elected councillors.