Snowfall chaos in East Sikkim triggers swift rescue response, traffic restored

Heavy snowfall in East Sikkim on April 21 led to major traffic congestion, leaving tourists and local residents stranded for hours along key routes, including the crucial JNM axis.

Authorities launched coordinated rescue and relief operations soon after conditions worsened. Personnel from the Indian Army, the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), Sikkim Police, and officials from the state’s Tourism and Civil Aviation Department worked alongside local volunteers and tourism stakeholders to manage the situation on the ground.

Teams prioritised the evacuation of vulnerable individuals, including elderly travellers, while also regulating traffic flow in difficult weather conditions. Road clearance efforts were carried out simultaneously to reopen blocked stretches.

Officials said the prompt response helped prevent the situation from escalating further. Stranded individuals were provided assistance, and no major injuries were reported during the operation.

Traffic movement along the JNM axis, considered a lifeline route in the region, was restored after several hours of coordinated intervention.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department acknowledged the role of all agencies involved, citing “exemplary coordination, dedication, and prompt response” in handling the disruption caused by the sudden snowfall.