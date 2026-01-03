Solar plant at 15,000 ft brings year-round power to Sikkim border village

A remote border village in North Sikkim has received uninterrupted electricity for the first time after the Indian Army, under the Trishakti Corps, commissioned a 10 kW solar power plant at Muguthang, located close to the India–China border at an altitude of nearly 15,000 feet.

The project, implemented under the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme, has connected every household in Muguthang to a reliable power supply, allowing residents to stay through the year despite extreme winter conditions. Officials said the move addresses one of the village’s most critical challenges—forced seasonal migration due to the lack of electricity.

Muguthang is home to just 32 people from ten families. For years, the absence of dependable power meant residents relied on small personal solar panels and migrated for five to six months annually during winter, leaving homes and livestock unattended. The new installation has improved night-time safety, enabled better communication, and supported permanent habitation.

Army officials said the Trishakti Corps worked closely with the local community to identify a sustainable solution suited to the region’s harsh terrain and climate. The solar plant now ensures basic electrification and significantly improves living conditions in the village.

An Army officer involved in the project said providing essential infrastructure in remote border areas was crucial for both community welfare and national resilience, adding that the initiative would help residents live with greater safety and dignity throughout the year.