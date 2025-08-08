Soldier killed on duty after roadwork machine malfunctions in Sikkim
A soldier died in Sikkim due to a concrete machine malfunction. Another incident in Jammu & Kashmir resulted in two CRPF jawans' deaths. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.
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Story highlights
- Lance Naik Rinku Singh died operating a concrete machine in Sikkim
- Incident took place at TR Junction in Kupup area during road construction
- Singh hailed from Namol village in Punjab’s Sangrur district
A soldier died on duty in Sikkim’s Gangtok after a concrete machine he was operating reportedly went out of control, officials said on Thursday.
The incident occurred two days ago at TR Junction in the Kupup area, where the machine, used for road construction, malfunctioned. The victim, identified as Lance Naik Rinku Singh (29), succumbed to injuries at the site.
Singh, a native of Namol village in Punjab’s Sangrur district, is survived by his parents and an elder brother, who have been informed of his death, officials added.
Earlier, another incident in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur claimed two jawans after their vehicle reportedly skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge under yet-to-be-confirmed circumstances.
The deceased were identified as Arvind Kumar from Uttar Pradesh and 28-year-old Anando Koch from Meghalaya, both CRPF jawans on active duty.
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