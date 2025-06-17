Sonam Phintso Sangdarpa, Chief Engineer of the Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) Department, has adopted a Blue Sheep — a rare and globally endangered species — under the animal adoption programme of the Himalayan Zoological Park in Gangtok. His decision reflects not just his love for wildlife, but also a deep understanding of the importance of conservation in today’s rapidly changing world.

Born in the Water-Ox year, Sangdarpa is known in government and spiritual circles alike, not only for his professional dedication but also for his calm and thoughtful personality. A devout follower of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, he is also a well-read scholar of Buddhist philosophy. Those who know him describe him as a quiet thinker who often reflects on deeper aspects of life and human emotions.

He regularly attends Vipassana meditation retreats, which involve complete silence and mindfulness. According to him, this ancient practice has helped him understand the human mind more deeply and stay composed under pressure. Apart from meditation, Shri Sangdarpa is also known to enjoy the game of chess. He doesn’t just play — he studies chess masters closely to learn their strategies and improve his own thinking process. He is also a former striker for the Tenacian Veterans football team and continues to support the sport with passion.

What makes his story even more touching is his decision to adopt a Blue Sheep, also known locally as “Bharal,” by donating ₹10,000 to the Himalayan Zoological Park. He said he was drawn to the Blue Sheep’s “gentle nature and peaceful behaviour.” The Blue Sheep is native to the Himalayan region and is listed as a globally endangered species due to habitat loss and climate change.

In Sikkim, the Blue Sheep can be found in the ‘Yongzokdrak Blue Sheep Conservation Zone’ within the Khangchendzonga National Park, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.