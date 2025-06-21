Sikkim MLA Sonam Tshering Venchungpa adopts Himalayan Serow under ‘My Child from Wild’ initiative

Sonam Tshering Venchungpa, MLA from Martam-Rumtek constituency and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, has joined the Himalayan Zoological Park's 'My Child from Wild' initiative by adopting the Himalayan Serow—an elusive and endangered goat-antelope species native to the Himalayan region.

With a deep-rooted commitment to environmental preservation, Venchungpa’s adoption of the Himalayan Serow, valued at Rs 50,000, symbolizes a conscious step toward ecological conservation. The Serow, classified as Vulnerable, is a keystone species that embodies resilience and ecological interdependence within the Himalayan ecosystem.

A multifaceted individual often described as a "generalist", Venchungpa’s academic journey began as a Sasonian and culminated in an engineering degree from Jadavpur University, followed by a postgraduate diploma from IIM Bangalore. His professional trajectory saw him excel in both the corporate and academic sectors, including roles as a management professor and Dean of Academics at ICFAI University.

Inspired by his late father—whom he reveres as a man of unwavering principles — Venchungpa entered public service in 2004. He was first elected to the Sikkim Legislative Assembly in 2019 and re-elected in 2024. Widely regarded as a man of action with few words, he enjoys strong grassroots support for his quick wit, humility, and responsive leadership.

In his remarks, Venchungpa attributed his political journey to the trust of the Chief Minister and the unwavering support of the people of Martam-Rumtek. Emphasizing the importance of education, skill development, and change management as key pillars for realizing the vision of Viksit Sikkim Se Viksit Bharat @2047, he reiterated the need for sustainable long-term investments.

Welcoming Venchungpa into the Himalayan Zoological Park Adoption Family, officials expressed heartfelt appreciation for his commitment to wildlife conservation. His participation in the ‘My Child from Wild’ programme is expected to inspire broader public engagement in protecting endangered species and fostering harmony between human and animal life.