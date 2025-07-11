Soreng police crack down on drug trade, make major seizure in two weeks

In yet another decisive blow to the drug menace, the Soreng District Police on Thursday arrested a habitual drug peddler and seized a significant quantity of banned capsules during a targeted operation near Nayabazar.

Acting on intelligence and ongoing surveillance, officers from Naya Bazar Police Station intercepted a white WagonR (SK04/PA 3302) at Akkar Booth around 11:35 a.m. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Ms. Sakchum Lepcha, SCS, SDM Soreng.

The accused, Sujit Kumar Subba (36), a resident of Pipaley Rateypani, was found in possession of 838 Windlas Winspasmo Forte capsules, a drug commonly abused for recreational purposes. The capsules were recovered from the vehicle, which has been seized, and Subba was immediately taken into custody.

He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act, 2006.



Also Read: Sikkim tourism on growth path under CM’s vision: STDC chairman Lukendra Rasaily

Police sources confirmed that Subba was a repeat offender who had been under observation for some time. His arrest marks the third major breakthrough by Soreng Police in just two weeks, reinforcing their commitment to a "Nasha Mukta Soreng".

In an official press release, Superintendent of Police Nahkul Pradhan, SPS, stated:

“We are committed to freeing Soreng from the menace of drugs. Our goal is to ensure a safer and brighter future for our youth and our communities. We urge all citizens to join hands with us in this mission.”

The police have called on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to help combat the drug threat across the district.