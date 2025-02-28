A public awareness campaign on 'river conservation' was organised at South Sikkim's Adarsh Gaon, under the initiative of the National Water Conservation Directorate. The event, aimed at educating and inspiring the public on the significance of water conservation, witnessed active participation from local authorities, environmental enthusiasts, and students.

Suresh Kumar Tamang, President of Singtam Nagar Panchayat, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, emphasised the urgent need for preserving water resources and sustainable management of rivers. "Water is life, and without it, our future is at risk. It is our collective responsibility to conserve our rivers for future generations," he stated.

A peaceful awareness rally with the slogan "Save Water, Save Life – Save Rivers" was conducted from Adarsh Gaon to Singtam. The rally saw enthusiastic participation from locals, students, and environmental activists, who carried banners and chanted slogans advocating for water conservation.

The event was organised by the Public Health Engineering Department of Sikkim and featured engaging cultural performances. Two artists from Sikkim, who had secured positions among the Top 5 contestants of The Voice of Nepal, delivered special performances, captivating the audience. Additionally, a dance performance and a quiz competition for students made the event both informative and entertaining.

To foster a sense of environmental responsibility, the Chief Guest and other dignitaries were honored with flowers by the organizing department.

Several distinguished personalities were present at the event, including Shri Madan Kumar Bajgai (Bermiok Namphing Territorial Zilla Panchayat), Shri Arpan Subba (12-Namphing GPU Panchayat President), Shri Mukesh Agrawal (Singtam Nagar Panchayat), Smt. Goma Chettri (Adarsh Gaon Ward Panchayat), Shri Som Bdr Subba (Lower Chalamthang Ward Panchayat), and Shri Indra Prasad Chettri (Adarsh Gaon Kalyan Samaj President), among others.

The campaign concluded with a renewed commitment from the attendees to actively contribute to the conservation of water resources. The organizers expressed their gratitude to all participants and urged the community to adopt sustainable water conservation practices in their daily lives.