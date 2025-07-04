Sikkim Congress president slams BJP for politicising leader Ajoy Kumar's 'slip of tongue'

Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee (SPCC) President, Gopal Chettri, released an official video statement calling for an end to “misinformation and political opportunism” by the BJP and other parties. The move comes amid rising political tension over recent remarks made by senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar.

Addressing the controversy sparked by Ajoy Kumar’s comments during a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi, the SPCC President firmly defended the senior leader, stating that the remarks were a clear “slip of the tongue” and never intended to offend the people of Sikkim. Ajoy Kumar has already issued a public apology and clarified his statement, reaffirming his respect for Sikkim and its people.

In his statement, Chettri accused the Sikkim unit of the BJP, the central BJP leadership, and select political groups of exploiting the issue to fuel division. “It is disheartening to see how an unintentional comment is being turned into a tool for political gain. The Congress party stands for accountability and integrity. We have acknowledged the mistake, and an apology has been made in good faith,” he said.

He reiterated that the Congress has always believed in correcting errors rather than evading responsibility. “This is what sets us apart. We don’t justify wrongs; we correct them. But it is equally important for other political parties to stop distorting facts and misleading the people of Sikkim.”

The SPCC President also stressed that the people of Sikkim deserve better than what he described as “divisive and distracting politics.” He urged all political parties to redirect their focus toward issues of development, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment rather than sensationalizing a resolved matter.

“Let us not undermine the intelligence and maturity of the people of Sikkim. They deserve politics rooted in dignity and development, not distortion,” Chettri said.