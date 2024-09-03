Special forces divers from the Eastern Command and Tri-Services embarked on an extraordinary underwater diving expedition in the freezing waters of East Sikkim, situated at an altitude of 14,000 feet.

The daredevil divers from Trishakti Corps, known for their dedication and unrelenting spirit, ventured into the icy depths, pushing the boundaries of human endurance.

The underwater diving operation which was conducted in the high-altitude environment, showcased the divers' skills, precision and teamwork.

The exercise not only demonstrated the forces' capabilities but also reinforced their reputation as one of the most elite and feared special forces in the world.

The Indian Army said, "Courage knows no boundaries."