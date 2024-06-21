In response to recent natural calamities that have affected parts of Sikkim, communities across the region have come together in a collective spiritual effort to mitigate their impact. Led by Kyabje Tinkey Gonjang Rinpoche, renowned spiritual leader, and supported by the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Minister of Ecclesiastical Department Ven. Sonam Lama, special prayer ceremonies have been initiated at monasteries throughout the state.

The directive from Kyabje Tinkey Gonjang Rinpoche has prompted monasteries to conduct rituals such as the Riwo Sangchoe, a traditional smoke offering prayer, and recitation of the Guru Namthar, a sacred text invoking the blessings of Guru Padmasambhava. These ceremonies began yesterday, 20th June 2024, and are scheduled to continue for three days.

The Ecclesiastical Department has played a crucial role in coordinating these efforts, underscoring the significance of collective prayer and spiritual intervention during times of crisis.