Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati commended the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) for its recent political decisions on September 25. The spiritual leader called SKM's victory in all state assembly seats "historic" and highlighted their strategic move to offer a Rajya Sabha seat to a BJP candidate despite holding a full majority.

"Such sacrifices are wise for long-term relationships," Swami Avimukteshwaranand remarked, drawing parallels with Sanatan Dharma's approach of fostering unity through dialogue. He noted this strategy's importance even when facing challenges like opposition from Nagaland on religious matters.

The Swami's comments came during his visit to Sikkim as part of the "Gaudhwaj Sthapna Bharat Yatra," a spiritual journey aimed at revitalising India's cultural fabric. Upon arrival at Rangpo Facilitation Centre, he was welcomed by local officials including SDM Thendup Lepcha and SDPO Mahendra Subba.

Addressing devotees, Swami Avimukteshwaranand emphasised the spiritual significance of cows in Indian tradition. "Gau Mata is not just an animal; she holds a sacred place in our hearts and culture," he stated. He clarified that reverence for cows transcends biological connections, saying, "The cow is our mother not because she gives us milk, but because we have dedicated ourselves to her protection and respect."

The spiritual leader also spoke about his recent experience in Nagaland, where he was reportedly barred from entering. "Why should I be stopped? I am not here to spread hate; I am here to share love and wisdom," he appealed, urging Northeast leaders not to obstruct his Yatra.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand called for temples to be managed by religious leaders rather than government authorities, citing concerns over the preservation of religious practices. As the Yatra continues, he aims to spread his message of devotion and respect for cows as symbols of Sanatan Dharma across other regions of India.