The Commandant of the 36th Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) stationed in Sikkim's Gyalshing has expressed gratitude to the Sikkim government for ensuring the timely repair of Uttarey-Chewabhanjang road.

In an official communication addressed to the state’s Roads & Bridges Minister, the Commandant stressed the significance of the repaired road in boosting logistical support for SSB personnel stationed at higher altitudes near the Nepal border.

“This road is essential for providing logistical support to our troops safeguarding the international border. With the road now motorable, our personnel are better equipped to perform their duties efficiently, even in harsh climatic conditions,” the letter read.

The Commandant also acknowledged the minister's personal involvement in ensuring the project’s timely completion and stated the importance of continued cooperation to strengthen future operations.

"Thank you once again for your unwavering support. I am confident that your continued cooperation will strengthen our efforts in the future as well," the SSB concluded.