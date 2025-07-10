Standing committee’s NE study visit highlights progress; Sikkim likened to Switzerland

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2024-25), led by Chairperson Dr. Nishikant Dubey, concluded its four-day study visit to three Northeastern cities — Guwahati, Siliguri and Gangtok — from July 7 to 10.

The purpose of the tour was to hold discussions with central and state government officials, inspect ground-level functioning of communication infrastructure, and engage with local stakeholders in the fields of broadcasting, telecom and digital services.

Speaking at the end of the visit, Dr. Nishikant Dubey praised the natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere of Sikkim and compared it to Switzerland. “Sikkim is not only beautiful, but its people are very progressive and peaceful. Law and order is well maintained. With the railway line now coming from Siliguri to Sikkim, connectivity has improved drastically,” he said.

He also announced that Doordarshan will begin broadcasting from Sikkim from next month, a move that is expected to improve regional media outreach and give a platform to local voices and cultures. He added that steps are being taken to strengthen communication networks and local language programming in the region.

The visit also touched upon cultural and national identity matters. Dubey strongly supported the demand raised by several MPs for conferring the Bharat Ratna to the Dalai Lama. “The Dalai Lama is a spiritual figure respected across the world. I belong to Vikramshila, the land of Lord Atisha Dipankara, who laid the foundation for Tibetan Buddhism. It would be a proud moment for India to honour His Holiness,” Dubey said.

He further spoke on the issues of the Bhutia and Lepcha communities and languages, stressing the importance of preserving cultural heritage. “We have taken up these concerns and have assured that the Standing Committee will always stand with the people of Sikkim on these matters,” he added.

During the visit, Dr. Dubey also addressed electoral concerns raised in other states. Referring to recent political remarks regarding voter data, he said, “There is no controversy in Bihar. Voters are citizens of India. What we saw in Jharkhand — where in some constituencies, voter numbers increased by 10% and even 150% — raises questions. But if the Election Commission is looking into it, there should be no issue. They are working impartially.”

The committee's itinerary included meetings with NTPC in Guwahati (July 7–8), BSNL in Siliguri (July 8–9), and Prasar Bharati in Gangtok (July 9–10). These sessions were aimed at evaluating the quality of services and policy implementation related to digital infrastructure, broadcasting and telecom services in the Northeast.

As per new guidelines, all logistical arrangements including stay, transport and meetings were managed by the host organisations like NTPC, BSNL and Prasar Bharati, following instructions from the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The Ministry of Home Affairs had also issued instructions to ensure security during the tour.

The delegation, which included around 20 Members of Parliament and 5 senior officers from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, was provided with necessary support by liaison officers at every location. Control rooms, medical services, and formal sittings were also arranged as per protocol.

This study visit provided a platform for meaningful exchanges between the Standing Committee and various departments, highlighting the challenges and opportunities in strengthening the communication infrastructure in the Northeastern region. Officials shared detailed reports, and the discussions held remain confidential as per parliamentary norms.

The committee is expected to present its observations in a report to Parliament in the coming months. These findings may help shape future policy decisions for digital inclusion, regional broadcasting, and the promotion of local languages and cultures.