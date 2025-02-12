The State Bank of Sikkim (SBS) has launched an online Bank Revenue (BR) payment facility for tenant verification, simplifying the process for applicants. The new initiative is part of the bank’s efforts to make public service payments more convenient and efficient.

Managing Director of SBS, P. Wangdi Bhutia, announced the new service, stating that it reflects the bank’s commitment to digital banking solutions.

Applicants can now complete BR payments through the official SBS e-Pay portal, streamlining the tenant verification process for both landlords and tenants.

This move comes after Sikkim’s Director General of Police (DGP), Akshay Sachdeva, addressed concerns about tenant and domestic help verification under the Sikkim Tenants and Domestic and Professional Helps (Compulsory Verification) Act, 2008.

Speaking at a press conference on February 11, DGP Sachdeva highlighted the need for stricter enforcement of the Act due to rising concerns over illegal migration and criminal activity.

Tenant verification is now mandatory for individuals from outside Sikkim seeking residence or employment in the state.

However, locals holding any of the following documents are exempt from the verification process:

Sikkim Subject Certificate

Certificate of Identification (COI)

Residential Certificate

Land Documents in Sikkim

Sikkim Voter ID Card

Locals moving within Sikkim for work are also exempt if they possess any of the above documents. Landlords renting out properties must register their tenants at local police stations. If the landlord cannot be present, a representative can handle the registration on their behalf. This one-time registration will allow police to conduct tenant background checks.

To manage the anticipated rise in verification requests, additional manpower will be deployed after February 15, ensuring routine police duties remain unaffected.

DGP Sachdeva assured residents that the initiative aims to safeguard public safety, not inconvenience locals. An official notification clarifying the policy will be issued soon, and residents are encouraged to cooperate to ensure peace and security in the state.