State Bank of Sikkim donates Rs 5 lakh annually to Himalayan Zoological Park

The State Bank of Sikkim (SBS) has committed Rs 5,00,000 annually towards the ‘My Child From Wild’ initiative, earmarked for the overall management and upkeep of the Himalayan Zoological Park (HZP), Gangtok.

The contribution, made under SBS’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, marks a significant step towards wildlife conservation and community engagement in Sikkim.

Expressing gratitude, officials of the HZP extended a warm thank you to Shri Phurba Wangdi Bhutia, Managing Director of SBS, for his generous support and immediate agreement to back the cause.

With over 35 years in the banking sector and serving as SBS MD since 2020, Bhutia has led transformative efforts to modernise the bank’s systems, guided by the vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister. He emphasised the role of banking in empowering people economically and encouraged the youth to dream big, work hard, and believe in their ability to make a difference.

Established in 1997, the Himalayan Zoological Park spans over 230 hectares and houses 19 species of wild animals, with 85 individual animals currently available for adoption under the ‘My Child From Wild’ programme. The initiative promotes public involvement, environmental awareness, and youth engagement, fostering a shared responsibility towards wildlife conservation.

With this annual contribution, SBS officially becomes a member of HZP’s adoption family. The Park has invited more individuals, institutions, and organisations to come forward and join this meaningful cause.