Sikkim hosts state-level youth festival at Paljor Stadium ahead of 29th National Youth festival 2026

The Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sikkim, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, organised the State Level Youth Festival at Paljor Stadium on December 29, as part of the 29th National Youth Festival 2026.

Chairman, State Sports Development Board, Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Mr Rinzing Wangyal Chopel, attended the programme as the Chief Guest. Principal, Bojoghari Senior Secondary School, Mr Sarad Poudyal, and NSS Programme Officer, Sichey Senior Secondary School, Mr Arjun Pradhan, attended the programme as Guests of Honour.

In his address, Chairman, State Sports Development Board, Mr Rinzing Wangyal Chopel, appreciated the participation of youth from all six districts in the festival and commended them for wearing traditional attire. He highlighted the Chief Minister’s vision of promoting traditional dress and emphasised the importance of the Nasha Mukt Bharat initiative, urging youth to adopt and promote a healthy lifestyle.

In his welcome address, Deputy Director cum Nodal Officer, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Mr SB Subba, briefed about the programme and outlined the lineup of events. He welcomed all the participants and officers from the Ministry. He highlighted that the event was conducted as part of a leadership assessment initiative and noted that the participants performing today were the winners at the district level. He further added that the winners would go on to represent the state at the national level in New Delhi early next year.

Youth participants from Gangtok, Namchi, Soreng, Gyalshing, Pakyong and Mangan districts took part in the competitions organised during the festival. The programme included cultural and literary events such as Group Folk Song, Group Folk Dance, Declamation, Story Writing, Poetry Writing, Painting and PPT competitions. The Painting Competition was conducted under the Cultural Track of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026. Participants securing first position in the respective categories will represent the State at the national level.

Winners in various disciplines were as follows:

Group Folk Song

First: Gyalshing District

Second: Mangan District

Third: Gangtok District

Group Folk Dance

First: Namchi District

Second: Mangan District

Third: Soreng District

Poetry Writing Competition

First: Soreng District

Second: Mangan District

Third: Pakyong District

Declamation Competition

First: Mangan District

Second: Namchi District

Third: Soreng District

Painting Competition

First: Gangtok District

Second: Soreng District

Third: Mangan District

Story Writing Competition

First: Mangan District

Second: Soreng District

Third: Pakyong District

Also, the PPT Presentation Competition was conducted during the festival as part of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 under the State Level Leadership Assessment Round. A total of 24 participants took part in the physical presentation, and the results were declared as follows:

1. Youth in Democracy and Government for Viksit Bharat

1st Rank: Sikkum Subba and Annu Shreeya

2nd Rank: Ekraj Sapkota

3rd Rank: Aman Agrawal

4th Rank: Anmol Chettri

2. Women Led Development: The Key to Viksit Bharat

1st Rank: Samten Zangmu

Simran Kumari

2nd Rank: Sneha Gupta

3rd Rank: Ashwin Bhattarai

3. Fit Bharat Hit Bharat

1st Rank: Sidharth Subedi

2nd Rank: Rohit Singh

4. Making India the Start Up Capital of the World

1st Rank: Pem Doma Bhutia

5. Bharat Soft Power: Cultural Diplomacy and Global Influence for Viksit Bharat

1st Rank: Deesha Ghosh

2nd Rank: Tenzing Paljor Bhutia

3rd Rank: Kessangla Bhutia

4th Rank: Rishal Chettri

6. Innovation with Tradition: Building a Modern Bharat

1st Rank: Abhinandan Bhandari

2nd Rank: Dhananjan Sahani

3rd Rank: Cinon Lepcha

7. Enhancing Productivity through Smart and Sustainable Agriculture

1st Rank: Pritam Kr. Bhagat

8. Building a Sustainable and Green Viksit Bharat

1st Rank: Kezia Chettri

2nd Rank: Nim Pintso Bhutia

3rd Rank: Geeta Chettri

9. Building a Future-Ready Workforce for Viksit Bharat

1st Rank: Abhinay Bhattarai

Joint Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director and officials of the Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sikkim, were present during the programme. Teachers, jury members, team managers, parents and students also attended the event.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates and prizes, followed by the vote of thanks delivered by Mr Bhanu Chapagai, Assistant Director (HQ), Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sikkim.