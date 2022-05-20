The 47th Statehood Day of Sikkim, which began on May 16 in the state capital and ended today in the national capital New Delhi, was marked by a lavish function. The New Moti Bagh Amphitheatre in South Delhi hosted a special evening dedicated to Sikkim with the theme "Celebration of Sikkim."

This was the first time a function of the Sikkim government was commemorated on such a grand magnitude at the national level.

The occasion was attended by Governor Ganga Prasad and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, as well as Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and the Ministry of Development of the North East Region (DoNER), G. Kishan Reddy. Cabinet ministers, MLAs, and other invited guests attended the event. U.P. Singh, secretary, Textiles, Government of India, and president of New Moti Bagh, was also present as a special guest.

Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, senior officers of the Government of India, and delegates from every state and union territory attended the event.

The chief secretary and top officials of the Government of Sikkim's concentred departments, as well as the resident commissioner and officers of Sikkim House, New Delhi, and other invited guests, were in attendance. The Ministry of Culture, in partnership with the Government of Sikkim's Department of Culture, organised the event, which was made possible by the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation and the office of the Resident Commissioner, Sikkim House, New Delhi. S.C. Gupta, the chief secretary, delivered the welcome address.

In his presentation, the event's chief guest, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, remarked that Sikkim is one of the most advanced states in the country and has set a new standard in numerous fields. He also stated that Sikkim ranks first in achieving the majority of the Sustainable Development Goals. He praised Sikkim for being an excellent state that serves as an example to other states. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" has been realised in the growth of the North East area.

He emphasised that the Indian government has given the development of the North East region top importance. He stated that the impending railway project, as well as other connectivity-related projects, are being given top attention.

The Union minister also pledged his assistance for the growth of tourism. He praised Sikkim's initiative to build a film city and studio in the state. Finally, the Union minister stated that the North Eastern States have the potential to become the nation's growth engine in the near future.

G.P. Upadhyaya, assistant chief secretary, Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, proposed the vote of thanks.