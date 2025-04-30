Eight civilian tourists, who set out on a trek from Sikkim’s 36th Battalion AOR (Uttare) on April 24 towards Nayapatal, were successfully rescued by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) after being stranded due to sudden snowfall and heavy rains on April 29 around 6 pm.

The group, which included a photographer, a trekking guide, and a porter, was caught off-guard by the inclement weather.

As conditions worsened at high altitude, the porter reached out to the nearby Yambung Border Post of the 72nd Battalion, located at an elevation of 12,246 feet.

Responding swiftly, the Border Post dispatched a special rescue team led by V Sub-Inspector (GD) Dinesh Kumar, along with CTGD Ugrasen Tiwari and CT/GD Manish Kumar.

Battling treacherous terrain and adverse weather, the team managed to reach the stranded group and escort all individuals safely back to the post.

The tourists were provided with food, shelter, and medical support for the night, and their documents were duly verified as per protocol. The Battalion Headquarters was promptly informed of the successful rescue operation.

In a written note, the rescued tourists conveyed their deep appreciation for the prompt, compassionate response and unwavering support extended by the SSB.

The 72nd Battalion reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and maintaining security across the region’s challenging border terrain.