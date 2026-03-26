Study records 11 new species of dragonflies and damselflies in Sikkim Himalayas

A scientific study by Sikkim University has recorded 11 species of dragonflies and damselflies for the first time in the Sikkim Himalayas, highlighting the region’s rich yet understudied biodiversity.

The research, recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, India Section B: Biological Sciences, was conducted by researcher Neera Rawat under the supervision of Professor Bhoj K Acharya, with joint guidance from KA Subramanian of the Zoological Survey of India, according to an official statement.

The newly recorded species underscore the ecological significance of the region, particularly in understanding insect diversity in the eastern Himalayas.

Dragonflies and damselflies, collectively known as odonates, are considered key indicators of environmental health due to their dual life cycle in water and on land. Their larvae develop in freshwater habitats such as streams and ponds, while adults inhabit surrounding vegetation, making them sensitive to ecological changes.

Researchers conducted fieldwork between April and October 2024 across multiple locations, including Gangtok, Jorethang, and Mangan, covering a range of environmental and urbanisation gradients. Surveys of streams and freshwater bodies documented a total of 52 species—28 dragonflies and 24 damselflies.

Of these, 11 species were recorded in Sikkim for the first time, increasing the total number of known odonate species in the state from 82 to 93.

Apart from their ecological role, odonates also act as natural biocontrol agents, contributing to ecosystem balance.

The study calls for further research to better understand species distribution, population trends, and ecological roles, while emphasising the need for conservation efforts in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.