Super car rally enters Sikkim for second leg

The second leg of the Super Car Rally, underway from December 11 to 15 in collaboration with the Government of Sikkim and the Black Cat Division under the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, has moved out of Siliguri in West Bengal and is now progressing toward Sikkim.

As the convoy cruised along NH-10, the thunderous sound of high-performance engines echoed through the valley, generating palpable excitement along the route. The sharp accelerations, agile manoeuvres, and distinct engine notes cutting through the mountain air added a surge of energy to the otherwise demanding terrain. Spectators lining the highway were treated to an impressive showcase of speed, precision, and automotive engineering as the cars negotiated the winding Himalayan stretches.

The convoy passed through several zones impacted by the recent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), starting from Birik Dara. The route offered a close view of the region’s rugged topography and the ongoing recovery work under way. Participants noted the altered landscape, active restoration measures, and the resilience demonstrated by local communities as they traversed the affected belt.

To facilitate the safe passage of the rally, NHIDCL carried out targeted restoration and strengthening works along NH-10. A 350-metre stretch between the 27th and 28th Mile, which had been in earthen condition, was upgraded within three days to ensure uninterrupted movement.

At Kalijhora (KM 2), NHIDCL is continuing slope protection initiatives that include SDA anchor bar installation with pressure grouting, high-tensile wire mesh placement, drainage channel construction, and structural support through breast walls, RCC walls, and gabion walls to maintain stability along the corridor.

The convoy has since crossed the Teesta River and is now heading toward Rangpo, where the Sikkim leg of the rally will be formally flagged off.