Sikkim's Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba called on the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at his office in the Parliament. The Lok Sabha MP apprised him on how the Supreme Court has unjustly observed the Sikkimese Nepali as persons of foreign origin which has deeply hurt the sentiments of our people.

He also informed Vice President regarding the review petition filed by State government and the assurance given by Union Minister of Law and Justice to support the review petition.

Indra hang Subba on behalf of the people of Sikkim requested the Vice President to make necessary interventions to support the State’s review petition made to the apex court to expunge the observations where the Sikkimese Nepali community has been unjustly pronounced to be of “foreign origin”.

Later, MP said that he is grateful to the Vice President for his patient listening and positive assurances.

Earlier on February 5, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that he has spoken to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on 'immigrant' tag' issue and have assured that Government of India is looking into the matter on priority.

He said that Union of India is also filing a review petition in Supreme Court to support Sikkim Government through Solicitor General of India and added that Government of India stands with the people of Sikkim.

The Union Minister also assured all the people of Sikkim that this judgment does not deal with or dilute Article 371F of the Constitution and has nothing to do with anyone's citizenship.

He said that Government of India value the Constitutional status of every genuine Indian and will be protected at any cost.

Earlier on February 2 , Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in a tweet said that Government of Sikkim had filed review petitions before the Supreme Court of India for suitably addressing the grievances and sentiments of the people of Sikkim concerning certain observations in the judgment pronounced on 13th January 2023.

He added that the Additional Advocate General of Sikkim and the Law Secretary, Government of Sikkim are handling the matter in New Delhi with legal experts and further informed that he would be visiting New Delhi to personally meet Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Ji with top law officials of the country for further action.