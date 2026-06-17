Survey begins for strategic border road connecting SSB outposts in West Sikkim

The Sikkim government has initiated a survey for a proposed double-lane road aimed at connecting several Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) outposts in the western part of the state, marking a significant step toward strengthening border infrastructure and connectivity in remote frontier areas.

According to officials, a high-level team, accompanied by senior officers from the Roads and Bridges Department, conducted an extensive field inspection at Upper Ribdi Bhareng on June 16 as part of the preliminary survey process.

The proposed road project is expected to enhance connectivity between strategic border locations, improve mobility in difficult terrain, and support infrastructure development in frontier regions.

Officials said the road would play a crucial role in facilitating the movement of security personnel and improving access to remote border villages, thereby contributing to the overall strengthening of border management and regional development.

Beyond its strategic importance, the project is also expected to boost tourism in the region. Improved road connectivity could open up new tourist destinations and strengthen links between border villages and existing tourist circuits, creating fresh economic opportunities for local communities.