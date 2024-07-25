A shocking case of teenage pregnancy has come to light in Singtam, sending ripples through the community. A 15-year-old girl was discovered to be approximately 25 weeks pregnant during a routine medical check-up at District Hospital Singtam on Sunday, July 21.

The alarming revelation came to light when the girl's mother sought medical attention due to her daughter's irregular menstrual cycle. A pregnancy test conducted by Dr. Jai Bahadur Gurung confirmed the distressing news.

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Preliminary investigations indicate that the minor victim had been in a relationship with a local man, Padam Bahadur Sunar, also known as Bishal Sunar, since last year. It is alleged that the couple engaged in sexual activities at an abandoned building in Sirwani, Singtam.

The police registered a case based on the complaint and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.