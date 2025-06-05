Three young girls aged 17, 18, and 19 were safely brought back to Gangtok after being discovered in a suspicious and vulnerable condition in the Pradhan Nagar area of Siliguri on June 4.

Alert locals noticed the girls’ disoriented behavior and, sensing potential danger, promptly alerted a local NGO dedicated to child and women protection. Responding without delay, the NGO approached the girls and ensured their immediate safety. Preliminary observations indicated that the girls were not local residents, prompting concerns over a possible trafficking incident.

The matter was urgently referred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) based in Gangtok. In coordination with Soreng police, the AHTU launched an investigation to trace the girls' identities. Verification efforts confirmed that the three individuals hailed from different parts of Sikkim.

A senior rescue team, led by the Deputy Inspector General of Police from the AHTU, traveled to Siliguri in collaboration with the NGO to ensure the safe repatriation of the girls. Upon their return, the trio was admitted to the One Stop Centre at Lumsey, Tadong—an institution that provides shelter, medical assistance, trauma counseling, and legal aid.

The Child Welfare Committee has been engaged in supporting the rehabilitation process and will oversee legal and protective measures to ensure the girls’ well-being and reintegration into society.

Authorities have expressed appreciation to the vigilant residents of Pradhan Nagar, the responding NGO, the Deputy General Manager of SNT Siliguri, and all involved officials for their crucial roles in facilitating the rescue.

The investigation remains active. Authorities are currently working to ascertain the circumstances under which the girls arrived in Siliguri and whether organized human trafficking or exploitation networks were involved.